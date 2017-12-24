Three Christmases ago, they mourned the loss of their infant son. Today, they are celebrating.

More Videos 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations Pause 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 3:02 Author, pastor share background of new book on history of First Baptist Church Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy. Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer