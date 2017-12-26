Here are some things you can do to recycle your Christmas tree

More Videos 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis Pause 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:33 Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap 0:39 Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know. 2:05 Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 3:07 Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy 2:12 'He was festering with rage': Man who beat pregnant girlfriend gets maximum sentence 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 1:32 Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Oxbow Meadows uses old Christmas trees to rebuild fish habitats Blair Barbaree, owner of Mid South Lake Management, and his crew partnered with the Columbus State University Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center to drop discarded Christmas trees in Oxbow Lake in order to rebuild fish habitats throughout the lake. Blair Barbaree, owner of Mid South Lake Management, and his crew partnered with the Columbus State University Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center to drop discarded Christmas trees in Oxbow Lake in order to rebuild fish habitats throughout the lake. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

