‘She’s literally a miracle child.’ 4-year-old girl gets prosthetic leg in time for Christmas

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis Four-year old Genasis Davis was diagnosed with Proximal femoral focal deficiency before birth, a conditioned which affects normal growth of the thigh bone. The youngster's foot was partially amputated, but she doesn't let anything stop her. Although medical bills have eaten away at the family's Christmas money, her mother Tyrisha Toney says that she just prays and leaves it in God's hands, because God makes a way every time Four-year old Genasis Davis was diagnosed with Proximal femoral focal deficiency before birth, a conditioned which affects normal growth of the thigh bone. The youngster's foot was partially amputated, but she doesn't let anything stop her. Although medical bills have eaten away at the family's Christmas money, her mother Tyrisha Toney says that she just prays and leaves it in God's hands, because God makes a way every time Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

