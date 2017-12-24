Local

Emancipation Proclamation Observance on New Year’s Day features Bishop James Swanson

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

December 24, 2017 02:00 PM

Bishop James Swanson will be the featured speaker at a special workship service on New Year’s Day.

The Columbus Metropolitan Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is holding an Emancipation Proclamation Observance Worship at 10 a.m. at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church on Sherwood Avenue.

Swanson is the resident bishop of Mississippi for the Unted Methodist Church. He is the former pastor of St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in Columbus.

The public is invited.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

