'Christmas is more than just opening presents. It's about sharing. It's love'

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it About a dozen volunteers in the Damascus Way kitchen and more than 40 drivers prepared and delivered approximately 200 Christmas Day meals to homebound Columbus area residents Monday, December 25, 2017. About a dozen volunteers in the Damascus Way kitchen and more than 40 drivers prepared and delivered approximately 200 Christmas Day meals to homebound Columbus area residents Monday, December 25, 2017. MARK RICE mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

