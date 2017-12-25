More Videos

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

  • Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

    About a dozen volunteers in the Damascus Way kitchen and more than 40 drivers prepared and delivered approximately 200 Christmas Day meals to homebound Columbus area residents Monday, December 25, 2017.

About a dozen volunteers in the Damascus Way kitchen and more than 40 drivers prepared and delivered approximately 200 Christmas Day meals to homebound Columbus area residents Monday, December 25, 2017. MARK RICE mrice@ledger-enquirer.com
Local

'Christmas is more than just opening presents. It's about sharing. It's love'

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

December 25, 2017 11:59 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Approximately 200 homebound Columbus area residents received a Christmas Day meal Monday, thanks to a group of volunteers who prepared and delivered the holiday food at the Damascus Way shelter for women and children.

Beverly Collier, a nurse at Martin Army Community Hospital on Fort Benning, has been helping this effort "off and on" for seven years. She usually is among the more than 40 drivers delivering the meals. But this time she was one of the dozen folks in the kitchen, filling to-go boxes with turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, a roll and a dessert.

"It's a way of giving back," she said. "Christmas is more than just opening presents. It's about sharing. It's love."

And the people she shares that love with motivate her to keep coming back to this program run by the Valley Rescue Mission.

"It's so fun," she said, "and it's a great feeling you get when you give."





