  • Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

    About a dozen volunteers in the Damascus Way kitchen and more than 40 drivers prepared and delivered approximately 200 Christmas Day meals to homebound Columbus area residents Monday, December 25, 2017.

About a dozen volunteers in the Damascus Way kitchen and more than 40 drivers prepared and delivered approximately 200 Christmas Day meals to homebound Columbus area residents Monday, December 25, 2017.
MARK RICE mrice@ledger-enquirer.com
The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."

The Street Store popped up during a recent stretch of cold weather at the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue in dowtown Columbus. It was Columbus' fourth annual Street Store, a pop-up store offering homeless and those in need to get new and gently-used clothing at no charge. Organizers encouraged people to bring their donations and either hang them up on racks or display on tables. Volunteers assisted people in finding clothing items, and provided free coffee and chicken biscuits. The event was hosted by Sara Shirazi, Christian Fontanez, and Bria Pugh. You can learn more in this short video.

Area law enforcement officers delivered stuffed animals to sick children Wednesday morning in Columbus and Phenix City. Former Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski has hosted this event for more than 30 years as a way to cheer up children at area hospitals. Members of the Columbus State University Police Department,Georgia State Patrol, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office made the first stop of the morning at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and gifts to sick children. The group was also scheduled to visit St. Francis Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House and a hospital in Phenix City.

Ed Packard, administrator of elections for the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, was in Phenix City Tuesday to observe voting in the District Two runoff election between Vickey Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt. The special election was held to fill the seat left vacant after Council member Johnnie Robinson Jr., 61, died on Aug. 3. Robinson was elected a year ago to represent District 2. He had lived in Phenix City for the last two decades and also had served on the Russell County Commission.

Driving in fog is no fun, especially during the morning commute to work or school when everyone seems in a hurry. Here are a few tips for driving in fog we found on variety of website such as the Automobile Association of America, the National Weather Service. J.D. Power Cars, and State Farm Insurance. We hope they help next time you have to venture out in heavy fog.

Columbus police are investigating a reported hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Broadway just after 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17, according to surveillance footage from one of the properties in that area. A black sedan can be seen speeding along the sidewalk mid-block at 3:33 p.m. It had just hit two people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Maj. J.D. Hawk.

Family of friends of David Pollard joined Monday with Carver High School to continue Pollard's annual “Cuts for Christmas” tradition. The event was started by Pollard, the Carver High School baseball coach killed in an automobile accident April 18, 2016. Pollard believed that “When you look good, you feel good!” and started the event as a way to reward and encourage students for good behavior and exceeding classroom expectations. It's also an opportunity to help students who might not be able to afford to look good everyday due to financial constraints. Four local barbers provided free haircuts to deserving male students,who also received lunch and a Christmas present. There was no cost for students participating in Cuts for Christmas.

Students in the JROTC program at Columbus High School volunteered Saturday to "Be a Hero for a Hero", pitching in to complete home repairs for Alna Porter of Columbus. Porter is the widow of Sgt. Major Malachi Porter. Porter served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years, According to a press release from House of Heroes, Porter served in both Korea and Vietnam and received the following awards and recognitions: a Bronze Star Medal, a United Nations Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, 7 Good Conduct Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Unit Palm, the National Defense Service Medal, an Overseas Service Ribbon, and a Korean Service Medal.The effort was part of the Heart of Serving Program coordinated by the Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes.

Nearly 700 students graduated from Columbus State University Friday and Saturday during CSU’s 115th Commencement. Graduates were presented by their college at three commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15 and 16 at the CSU Lumpkin Center. The College of the Arts and Turner College of Business graduated Friday, the College of Education and Health Professions' ceremony was Saturday morning, and the College of Letters and Sciences graduated Saturday afternoon.

Local entertainer, comedian, and cancer survivor Sam Beman has become known locally for his characterization of the Grinch. Beman and his sidekick Bubba the Elf( Donterrius Ruff) visited Midtown Medical Center Thursday afternoon, bringing smiles to staff and patients. He also got a few startled responses from some of the younger patients.