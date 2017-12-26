Don't know if you should put your trash out? Here is the holiday pickup schedule

If you normally have your trash, recycling and yard waste picked up on Tuesday, it's going to be picked up as normal. Make sure you've taken it out to the curb.
But if you normally have your trash picked up Monday, you'll have to hang on to that wrapping paper and those Amazon boxes a little longer. Recycling, trash and yard waste pickup usually collected Monday will instead by collected Wednesday. So plan to put those out to the curb tonight.
While we're at it: The same schedule will hold for New Year's Day, which is on a Monday. If your trash is supposed to be picked up Monday, Jan 1., it will be picked up Wednesday, Jan. 3. Keep that info in your pocket so you can avoid some confusion at the start of the new year.
