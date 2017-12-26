The Christmas holidays have pushed garbage pickup up a few days in Columbus. Check out the updated schedule.
Local

Don't know if you should put your trash out? Here is the holiday pickup schedule

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 09:47 AM

UPDATED December 26, 2017 09:53 AM

The whirlwind of Christmas is over - but you've still got to deal with the boxes, tags, labels and wrapping paper its left behind. There are some changes to when your household waste will be picked up, however, so make sure you know when it's time to take out those bins.


Here is the schedule for trash pickup in Columbus this week, according to a government release:



If you normally have your trash, recycling and yard waste picked up on Tuesday, it's going to be picked up as normal. Make sure you've taken it out to the curb.

But if you normally have your trash picked up Monday, you'll have to hang on to that wrapping paper and those Amazon boxes a little longer. Recycling, trash and yard waste pickup usually collected Monday will instead by collected Wednesday. So plan to put those out to the curb tonight.

While we're at it: The same schedule will hold for New Year's Day, which is on a Monday. If your trash is supposed to be picked up Monday, Jan 1., it will be picked up Wednesday, Jan. 3. Keep that info in your pocket so you can avoid some confusion at the start of the new year.

