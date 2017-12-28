Here are Columbus area notable people who died in 2017

In ways as varied as their names, these folks with Chattahoochee Valley connections touched our lives with their lives before they departed in 2017:
Jack C. Stewart, Jan. 18: Thirty-year member of Harris County Board of Education. Columbus State University education professor emeritus. His three college textbooks used by more than 150 institutions. Also wrote “The Wit and Wisdom of Dr. Jack” and weekly column for Harris County Journal. Died at 80 in St. Francis Hospital.
Cecil A. Darby, Jan. 28: Former sports editor of Columbus Ledger. Retired in 1984 after 36 years. Also worked for Columbus Cardinals minor league baseball team. Inducted into South Atlantic League Hall of Fame, Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame and Columbus State University Athletics Hall of Fame. Died at 92 in Spring Harbor.
Retired CSM Terry H. Scott, Feb. 4: The city’s first full-time tennis pro. Won nine Southern Championships in his age group, 37 senior state titles, two father-son titles with son Randy and one father-daughter title with daughter Kim. Senior coordinator with Columbus Regional Tennis Association. Inducted into Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Died at 99 in his Jupiter, Fla., home.
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, Feb. 10: Commander of 1965 Battle of Ia Drang in Vietnam. Immortalized in 2001 book he co-authored with former war correspondent Joe Galloway, “We Were Soldiers Once, and Young” and in 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers,” in which Mel Gibson played Moore. Died at 94 in his Auburn home.
William Benton “Bill” Singer, April 24: Served three non-consecutive terms as mayor of Lumpkin. First elected in 1960s. Last elected in 2008. Successful businessman, preservationist and farmer. Helped establish Historic Westville and Stewart County Historical Commission and restore Bedingfield Inn. Died on his 82nd birthday in Columbus Hospice House.
Sidney “Sid” Fine Kaminsky, May 3: Starting in 1967, as owner of Bi-State Broadcasting Company, WPNX 1460-AM (now WHAL) earned nine gold and platinum record awards as a Billboard reporting station. In 1974, co-created R&B station WFXE-Foxie 105-FM, where he also was known as “Sid the K” for hosting a jazz show, which became syndicated on the Peach State Public Radio network with the title “Jazz at the Peach.” In 1978, became vice president for marketing at Goodwill Industries. Vice president for leisure travel and convention sales at Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau (2005-14). Founding member and two-time president of the Columbus Jazz Society. Died at 74. in his Pine Mountain home.
Pauline “Betty” Elizabeth Britto, May 20: Helped restore Springer Opera House, where she served as board president and directed School of Theatre Arts, now called Springer Theatre Academy. Acted in leading roles on stages in Columbus and was guest artist elsewhere. Died at 93.
James “Jim” Martin, June 3: Auburn University’s 14th president (1984-92). Led AU's most successful private capital campaign ($111 million). Died at 84.
Frank McLemore, June 4: Chief engineer for PMB Broadcasting. State inspector for Georgia Association of Broadcasters. Past president and longest-serving member of Phenix City Rotary Club. Died at 72 in Midtown Medical Center.
Dr. Max Burr, June 11: Retired orthopedic surgeon with Hughston Clinic (1971-2001). Board member for Columbus Symphony, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and Columbus State University’s Patrons of Music and Friends of Art. Died at 76 in his summer home on Michigan’s Walloon Lake.
Bobbie Anne Dahl, June 14: Owner of Rivertown School of Beauty. Worked in beauty industry for 43 years. Died at 83 in her Midland home.
Lawrence “Lonny” Francis Arrington, June 22: Coached Pacelli to state softball championship in 2002. Also won eight region championships and made 12 state playoff appearances. Taught religion for 39 years. Died at 70 in a Mooresville, N.C., hospice facility.
Robert Fulton “Bob” Galer, June 22: Retired lieutenant colonel and veteran of World War II and the Korean War. In 1966, established first Equal Opportunity Employment Office at Fort Benning. Also served as post’s inspector general. Past state president of Sons of the American Revolution and national executive committee member. Died at 98 in Columbus.
Jimmy H. Griffin, June 26: Retired chief deputy of Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for more than 40 years. Died at 73 in an Alexander City, Ala., veterans home.
Charles Joseph Cumiskey, July 11: Headmaster of Brookstone School for 12 years before retiring in 1992. Assistant director of Aflac’s Major Markets Division for Education and Healthcare (1992-96). Assistant to president of Uptown Columbus (1996-97). Columbus State University’s education coordinator for the Teacher Alternative Preparation Program (1997-2001). Community service included president of Leadership Columbus Alumni, president of Columbus chapter of Arthritis Foundation and coordinator of Columbus Rotary Club’s Star Student Program. Died at 90 in his Columbus home.
Dr. Thomas “Butch” Cochran Jr. July 14: Plastic surgeon served on boards for Chattahoochee Council of Boy Scouts and St. Francis Hospital Association. Established in name of his wife Susan M. Cochran Memorial Endowment for Faulkner Studies through Columbus State University’s Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians. Sponsored a Columbus Cottonmouths hockey player. Died at 71 at his Harris County home.
George R. Moore Sr., July 27: LaGrange City Councilman (1996-2007). Troup County Board of Assessors member (1983-95). Retired in 1989 as assistant principal at LaGrange High School. Former principal of Hill Street Junior High School. LaGrange named Fire Station No. 1 in his honor. Died at 87.
William Bradley Turner, July 31: Known simply as “Mr. Bill.” Through the Bradley-Turner Foundation, became probably the most significant philanthropist in Columbus history, often through anonymous gifts that sparked other donations. Also was key player in race relations during the turbulent 1960s and 1970s, helping to establish the Metropolitan Columbus Urban League. Retired chairman and CEO of the W.C. Bradley Co. Taught teenagers in Sunday School for more than 60 years at St. Luke United Methodist Church. In 1999, authored “The Learning of Love – A Journey Toward Servant Leadership.” Established servant leadership programs at several Georgia institutions, including Columbus State University. Died at 94 in his midtown Columbus home.
The Rev. Johnnie Robinson Jr., Aug. 3:Elected to Phenix City Council as District 2 representative in 2016. Previously served on Russell County Commission. Pastor of Higher Power Outreach Church. Retired U.S. Army first sergeant. Chaplain of American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135. Died at 61 in Gentiva Hospice.
Jane Prince Seckinger, Aug. 4: President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers since 1999. Served on Goodwill’s international board, Georgia State Chamber of Commerce, Technical College System of Georgia Foundation and Columbus Technical College Foundation. Chaired the Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity and two campaigns and several committees for Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Died at 55 in East Alabama Medical Center.
Clifford Shelton Smith, Aug. 10: Superintendent of Phenix City Schools from 1976 to 1992. Oversaw construction of vocational school, new high school and several other projects to modernize system as standardized test scores showed marked increase in academic performance. Alabama Congress of Parents and Teachers named him 1982-83 Superintendent of the Year. Died at 88 in Hoover, Ala.
John Robertson Kinnett Jr., Aug. 15: Former chairman of Kinnett Dairies ran successful family dairy business into third generation until sold to Parmalat in 1998. Taught teenagers in Sunday School for more than 30 years at First Presbyterian Church. Supporter of Columbus Museum, Historic Columbus Foundation, Community Foundation for the Chattahoochee Valley, Columbus Boys and Girls Clubs, Springer Opera House, Columbus Jaycees and St. Francis Hospital. Died at 90 in Columbus Hospice.
Jim Wooters, Sept. 1:Sailor served on USS Arkansas during 1944 D-Day invasion. Retired from Insurance Services Organization in Richmond and Atlanta. Became captain in DeKalb County Fire Department. Moved to Columbus in 2008. Part of World War II Roundtable, sharing his experience with students in schools. Died at 95 in Orchard View Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center.
Lois Geeslin McCosh, Sept. 26: First woman in sales at Gas Light Company of Columbus but best known for her cooking, as a caterer, cookbook author and appearances on “The Rozell Show” from the 1960s and into the 1980s. Honored as a Gracious Lady of Georgia. Past president of Executive Club of Columbus. Died at 97 in Kindred Hospice.
James Byron “Jim” Lipham, Sept. 27: Retired in 2014 after 27 years with TSYS, where he was chief financial officer and senior executive vice president. Previously was vice president and assistant treasurer for Synovus, CFO for First Federal Savings and senior accountant for Ernst & Young. Served on boards of West Georgia College, Columbus Hospice, Green Island Country Club, St. Mark United Methodist Church and Columbus Habitat for Humanity. Died at 69 in Midtown Medical Center.
Stella Bucholtz, Sept. 29: Executive vice president of The Jordan Company. Responsible for real-estate development, acquisitions, operations management and brokerage. Served on boards for the Development Authority of Columbus, Columbus Technical College and Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, where she was a past chairwoman. Died at 64.
Johanne P. Harris, Sept. 30: Director of House of Mercy. Led homeless shelter since 2014, following death of her husband, Bobby Harris. Died at 69 in Columbus Hospice.
Virginia Illges Norman, Oct. 13: Arts patron enriched Columbus through support of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, helping to establish the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University and being a founding trustee of Brookstone School. Died at 90 in her Columbus home.
Benjamin Hurt Hardaway III, Oct. 19: Retired chairman of the Hardaway Company, a builder of bridges, dams and roads. Established Midland Fox Hounds in 1950, breeding and training hounds for hunts all over U.S. and several other countries. Inducted into Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Served on city’s school board and boards of St. Francis Hospital and Royal Crown Cola. Supporter of Brookstone School and donor for new track at Hardaway High School. Died at 98 in his Midland home.
John Frank “Pepper” Spurlock Jr., Oct. 20: Finished 16 years at East Columbus Magnet Academy as assistant principal. Coached various sports, including wrestling at Kendrick High School and basketball at ECMA. Also started and sponsored the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club. Taught seventh-grade science and language arts at Harris County Carver Middle School from 1999 to 2001. Died at 42 in Midtown Medical Center.
Peter J. Daughtery, Oct. 29: As partner in Columbus law firm Daughtery, Crawford & Brown, recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients. Past president of Columbus Bar Association and young lawyers division of State Bar of Georgia. Did pro bono legal work for special-needs and truant children. National Child Advocacy Award winner. Past president of Open Door Community House. Was vice chairman of Andrew College Board of Trustees and served on boards of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, Uptown Columbus and MidTown Inc. Died at 53 in St. Francis Hospital.
Philip Adams, Oct. 30: In his 59th year as stockbroker, last working with Wells Fargo Advisors. Served as president of the board for Historic Columbus Foundation, National Civil War Naval Museum and Historic Linwood Foundation. Also involved with Springer Opera House, Columbus Botanical Garden, Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home and Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. Supporter of PAWS Humane, Ronald McDonald House, St. Luke United Methodist Church and Brookstone School. Died at 82 in University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital.
Dr. Jack Lawler, Nov. 1: In 1960s, helped form OB-GYN Associates, most dominant obstetrics and gynecology practice in city. He delivered more than 5,000 babies. A founder and among original owners of now-closed Doctors Hospital. Served on boards for The Medical Center and Georgia Tech Alumni Association. Also among investors who in 1979 bought Houston Astros’ Class AA minor league baseball team that played in Golden Park until sold in 1989 and moved to Zebulon, N.C. Died at 87 in Columbus Hospice House.
Eugene Craig, Nov. 2: Retired principal of Waddell Elementary School and now-closed Crystal Valley Elementary School. Taught at Jordan High School and Reese Road Elementary School. Past president of Muscogee County Retired Educators Association. In wake of death of his wife, Jeanette, who was an elementary school librarian, established in 2016 at Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley the Jeanette Williamson Craig & Eugene L. Craig Scholarship Fund, an annual award for a promising high school senior with financial need. Died at 84.
William M. Johnson, Nov. 8: Retired educator in Phenix City (1995-2009) worked his way up from paraprofessional to principal of Alternative Learning Center. Also was job coach at Central High School and assistant principal of Ridgecrest Elementary School. Died at 70.
Laurel McLaughlin Blackwell, Nov. 30: Retired president of Chattahoochee Valley Community College (2003-10). Former board member for CB&T of East Alabama. Honored as a Girl Scout Woman of Achievement. Co-authored “Skills for Success,” nationally recognized curriculum for women to break dependence cycle. Through the United Methodist Church, launched Communities of Transformation ministry to elevate families. Certified trainer for Georgia Healthy Marriage Initiative. Died at 64 in Midtown Medical Center.
Frank Scarborough Etheridge III, Dec. 1: Retired president and CEO of SunTrust Bank, West Georgia. Helped establish Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. Chairman of MidTown Inc. Also served Columbus High School Foundation, Columbus Museum, Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Vote Yes for Schools, St. Francis Hospital, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Valley Partnership, Urban League, Springer Opera House, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, Uptown Columbus, Trade Center Authority, Columbus State University Foundation and Columbus Technical College Foundation. Died at 71 in his midtown Columbus home.
The Rev. Bob Potts, Dec. 24: Former pastor of First Baptist Church in Columbus (1973-95). A leader in Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, a loyal opposition party within Southern Baptist Convention. With wife, Dorothy, served as missionaries in Kazakhstan and pastored Rainbow Church there. Served as a trustee of Georgia Baptist Hospital and Mercer University. Died at 84 in San Antonio. .
