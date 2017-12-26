'Staycation' in the Valley: Local adventures you can have over the holiday

Winter sometimes has a tendency to make us want to do two things: hunker down, slog through the post-Christmas bleh and wait for Spring, or pack up and flee for a few days of sunshine. If the kids are home from school and cooped up, you might be more inclined to jump for those keys or airline tickets.
But there's another option. There are tons of things you can do around Columbus and the Valley to make this winter break a great 'staycation' for you and your family. From state parks and museums to gardens, arcades and adventures, there's plenty of fun to pack into the end of 2017 and the first days of the new year.
The trails, gardens and waters of Callaway Gardens resort are open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can wander the 2,500 acre grounds, walk through the treetops on a canopy adventure, take a hike or bike ride through the woods, grab a massage at the spa, or rent a fishing boat to take out on the lake. There are restaurants and shops to check out, as well as regular events. Fantasy in Lights, Callaway's 8 million-light holiday show, is also running until Jan. 6. Check it out while you still can.
Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens will be open this holiday season through Jan. 6.
Submitted Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Ticket prices vary, but you can check callawaygardens.com for pricing, schedules, and more information on programs, food, and directions to the resort.
2. See some museums, and learn about where you live
Columbus and the region have some of the best museums out there. You won't just learn something new, you'll be exploring and gaining a better understanding of your community and history.
The Columbus Museum, at 1251 Wynnton Rd, is always free and always interesting, filled with collections of art and artifacts that mean something to the Chattahoochee Valley. Plus, the museum just opened a brand new exhibit showcases some of the early faces of Hollywood. These are pieces of history you won't see anywhere else.
The interior of the Columbus Museum
Courtesy of the Columbus Museum Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
After that, you can check out the National Civil War Naval Museum to learn about the naval battles of the American Civil War. You'll be especially impressed by the enormous hull of the CSS Jackson, salvaged from the river in the 1960s and expertly preserved today. The museum costs $7.50 for adults and $6.00 for students, and is open most days from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with Sunday hours a little different.
Allen Woodall shows one of the many lunchboxes he has on display at the Lunchbox Museum, located on Hamilton Road in Columbus.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
3. Take a dive into nature at a nearby state park
This season's weather has warmer than normal, and even though its expected to cool down some in the coming days, that doesn't mean you can't lace up those boots and head out into the woods for some one-on-one time with nature.
The 9,000 acre F.D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain is Georgia's largest state park. Hiking trails, two lakes, geocaching, boat rentals and more are available at this woodsy getaway. Plus, it only costs a $5 parking fee to get in, and the park regularly hosts events like archery lessons, scavenger hunts, fun activities for kids and more. Prices for those events can vary, but are usually $8.
If you turn around and head south instead, you'll find yourself in Providence Canyon State Park, an awe-inspiring place of deep, colorful canyons carved into the Georgia dirt, rock and clay.
Spectacular Providence Canyon is near the town of Lumpkin in Stewart County, Georgia.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
The "Little Grand Canyon" has a museum and hosts some guided tours every now and again, but this trip is mostly about just wandering the canyon and taking it all in. Admission is free, with $5 parking.
4. Bowling, arcades, trampolines - you name it, we've got it
We've got more than our share of great family-friendly events around town the whole family can enjoy. Want to head out to the bowling alley for some old fashioned fun? Head out to Stars and Strikes on Veteran's Parkway or Bowlero on Bradley Park Drive, and you can ditch the slippery shoes for some laser tag or arcade fun too.
Bowlero in Columbus
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Want some spring in your step? Check out Launch Trampoline Park on Veterans Parkway, where you can leap and jump across 16,000 square feet of connected trampolines. Play dodgeball, dunk a basketball, practice your aerial acrobatics (safely) - it's up to you.
Looking for something that will put your collective brains to the test instead? Sign up for one of Columbus' escape rooms. You and your family and friends will be locked into a room and will have only a limited time to untangle the clues hidden around the room to escape. It's a fun test of teamwork and brainpower that will leave you talking about how you solved the mystery. There are several locations, and prices and times vary. Check out Escape this Live, The Chamber Escape Room, Room Escape Adventures or Exodus Escape Games online.
And of course, you can always hit the rick for some public ice skating at the Columbus Civic Center's ice rink. Prices are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids, plus $3.00 for skate rentals if you need them. Times vary, and you can check the schedule on the Columbus Ice Rink website, but weekday public skate times are generally from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
