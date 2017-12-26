UGA radon test kits are available
UGA radon test kits are available University of Georgia
UGA radon test kits are available University of Georgia

Local

UGA: It’s time to get home checked for deadly radon

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 02:44 PM

Experts from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension says people should be getting their home checked for deadly radon gas.

January is National Radon Action Month.

A story by Pamela Turner on the the extension website, extension.uga.edu/, says radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers and each year approximately 21,000 deaths occur in the U.S. because of radon.

The story explains that radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless and the effects of exposure to radon can take a long time to detect. Because of this, radon is often overlooked.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So where does radon come from?

It comes from decay of uranium found in most rocks and soil. It enters a house through cracks in the foundation, exposed soil in basements and crawlspaces and well water.

According to the Evironmental Protection Agency, one in 15 homes in the U.S. has a high radon level.

The story advises people to get a radon test kit which is available at many retail stores. One may be ordered online at http://extension.uga.edu/.

If the radon level in your home is high, a radon reduction system can be installed.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

    The Ledger-Enquirer was among the McClatchy newsrooms that launched a drone program in 2017. Each newsroom has one or more FAA certified remote pilots to fly the drone. In our case it's a DJI Phantom 4. Here's a short video of the soccer facility at the Smiths Station Sports Complex. If you have an idea for a drone video contact Mike Haskey at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com.

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know. 0:39

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.
Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 2:05

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it
Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:04

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

View More Video