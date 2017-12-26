UGA: It’s time to get home checked for deadly radon

Experts from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension says people should be getting their home checked for deadly radon gas.
January is National Radon Action Month.
A story by Pamela Turner on the the extension website, extension.uga.edu/, says radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers and each year approximately 21,000 deaths occur in the U.S. because of radon.
The story explains that radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless and the effects of exposure to radon can take a long time to detect. Because of this, radon is often overlooked.
So where does radon come from?
It comes from decay of uranium found in most rocks and soil. It enters a house through cracks in the foundation, exposed soil in basements and crawlspaces and well water.
According to the Evironmental Protection Agency, one in 15 homes in the U.S. has a high radon level.
The story advises people to get a radon test kit which is available at many retail stores. One may be ordered online at http://extension.uga.edu/.
If the radon level in your home is high, a radon reduction system can be installed.
