She's fighting in a "war zone" to keep these animals alive. Here's how to help.

As you think about making a tax-deductible donation this last week of 2017, you might want to consider Angel Dog Rescue, the nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Georgetown, Ga., about 50 miles south of Columbus.
In two previous stories, the Ledger-Enquirer wrote about the lows and highs of Angel Dog Rescue, which in 12 years has saved hundreds of abandoned, abused, hurt or helpless animals from dire environments.
In December 2016, we reported that Angel Dog, relying completely on donations for its revenue, was maxed out on credit and plagued by $30,000 in debt, mostly from veterinary bills. And L-E readers responded with big-time generosity.
Six weeks later, we reported that Angel Dog had its best month of fundraising, enabling it to pay off its debt. But its unpaid director, Susan Hayley, noted the shelter also needed ongoing financial contributions for monthly operating expenses, which can exceed $5,000. Without a steady stream of sufficient revenue, Hayley said then, Angel Dog could be in debt again.
Well, that warning has become reality.
Last year's gush of donations amounted to approximately $45,000 but has returned to a trickle. After paying off its debt, Angel Dog helped more dogs in need and made some major repairs on the shelter, Hayley said.
“So many people did respond by opening their hearts and pocketbooks,” she told the L-E this week. “They literally kept us from going under, so they didn’t just get us out of debt; they saved many, many lives for future generations of homeless and hurt animals by keeping us open.”
But as of Wednesday morning, with 35 dogs and 36 cats in the shelter, Angel Dog’s bank balance was $657.19 – with pending expenses for treatments and medications estimated at $10,000, said Hayley, a retired mental health counselor.
More than 1,000 folks are on Angel Dog’s mailing list, Hayley said, but only 18-20 percent open the emails and fewer donate. A typical solicitation from the shelter via email or its Facebook page (more than 4,000 followers) will generate six to 20 donations, totaling $200 to $3,500, depending on the condition of the animal, Hayley said.
“If it is something really awful or a special event, it can go to about 20-35 donors,” she said. “Often, I have to post again and beg for more, then get a few.”
Hayley noted solicitations with unsightly photos showing animals suffering from emaciation or mange seem to increase the number and amounts of donations. Unfortunately, she said, “heartworm disease, cancer and diabetes do no show but are very costly.”
“The bottom line is that a tiny army of donors is carrying a huge burden of the expenses incurred in what is a war zone for animals,” Hayley said. “ … If we could add even 10 new subscribers to the mailing list it would help. Or if 20 people signed up for monthly automatic withdrawals that would help.”
Angel Dog serves mostly these five contiguous counties: Quitman, Clay, Randolph and Stewart in Georgia and Barbour in Alabama – a rural area where even folks who love their animals often don’t have enough money to properly care for them.
“The animals needing help are the worst of the worst,” Hayley said, “starving, abused, neglected, sick, shy and injured -- dogs that most animal control shelters would euthanize because there is no money to vet them and they are deemed unadoptable without care, expensive vetting and rehabilitation.”
Without an animal control agency in the county, Hayley said, “we rescue right off the streets and in the trenches, and then we rehabilitate them, which is very expensive when you have broken bones, surgeries and major medical expenses.”
When the Angel Dog animals are healthy enough, they are sent to “reputable sister rescues in Florida or up north where adoption prospects are more favorable for loving homes,” Hayley said. This year, Angel Dog sent 19 rehabilitated dogs to such places in Florida, she said.
Hayley emphasized, “Typical rescues pull from kill shelters and send healthy dogs up north to be adopted. We pull from the streets of this doggie hell. We try to save lives and relieve pain, give love and find better homes for them. Our mission statement in short-speak is rescue, rehabilitate, relocate.”
Here’s how you can help:
To donate money online, go to AngelDogRescue.com and click on the “Donate” button in the top-left corner.
To donate money by mail, send checks to Angel Dog Rescue, 21 High St., Georgetown, GA 39854.
To donate items, send anything from this wish list to the aforementioned address: dry dog or cat food (preferably Pedigree or Purina), medium or large Kuranda dog or cat beds, Serta Sertapedic crib mattress encasements (the zippered kind available at Babies R Us), large and extra-large pee-pee pads, twin bed comforters, chain-link kennels, heartworm preventions, Bravecto flea and tick preventions, stuffed or unstuffed toy animals, Kong or Nylabones chew toys (no rope or rawhide), and a minivan “in reliable shape to take wounded dogs and an old woman alone on out-of-state transports,” Hayley said.
To adopt or help rescue a dog or cat, go to AngelDogRescue.com and click on the “Applications” tab
To stay informed about this effort, go to AngelDogRescue.com and sign up for the emailed newsletters, which feature Angel Dog’s rescue stories, updates on the animals and chances to become a foster family for them.
