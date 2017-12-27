An arctic front is expected to move over central Georgia this weekend, bringing a possible wintry mix colder temperatures and freezing rain.
Local

Dress warm: Rainy 'wintry mix' could kick off the new year

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 27, 2017 08:16 AM

As you start putting together those awesome New Year's Eve party plans for this weekend, you might want to remember to lay out some warmer clothes for morning after.

The weather for the rest of this week is looking to be much of the same - a steady drip of cloudy, rainy, mildly cold mornings followed by slightly warmer and cloudy afternoons and evenings. Temperatures should hover at between the mid-30s and low-50s.

But those winter doldrums might be disrupted by an arctic front expected to move in over the weekend, bringing with it the possibility of freezing temperatures and much more wintry weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to begin dropping Saturday night, and nighttime and morning temperatures could plunge into the 20s and 30s as January begins.

The front could bring a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain or sleet with it sometime in the early week, though there is only a 20 percent chance of rain for Sunday and Monday at this time.

The National Weather Service said there were "large discrepancies" about what the wintry weather would look like beyond the low temperatures and chance of rain, however, and added that conditions will need to be watched closely.

