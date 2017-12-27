Traffic deaths over the Christmas holiday period rose slightly in 2017 compared to previous years, with 15 people reported dead over three days.
Traffic deaths over the Christmas holiday period rose slightly in 2017 compared to previous years, with 15 people reported dead over three days. Collin C. Chappelle Macon Telegraph file photo
Traffic deaths over the Christmas holiday period rose slightly in 2017 compared to previous years, with 15 people reported dead over three days. Collin C. Chappelle Macon Telegraph file photo

Local

More people died on the roads this holiday than in 2015 and 2016, officials say

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 27, 2017 01:28 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

More people died on Georgia highways over the Christmas holiday period this year than in both 2015 and 2016, according to statistics compiled by the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Over the 102-hour holiday period from late Friday, Dec. 22 to the end of Tuesday, Dec. 26, 15 people were killed by traffic accidents, with 10 investigated by state troopers and five investigated by local police agencies.

In 2016, 11 people were killed, and nine were killed in 2015, though the official holiday period was 24-hours shorter in those years than it was this year.

Georgia troopers also investigated 515 crashes over the period, which resulted in 219 injuries and 192 arrests for driving under the influence. More than 7,000 citations and more than 12,300 warnings were also issued, police said in a press release. Those numbers are also higher than last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although the number of traffic fatalities over this holiday appears to have risen slightly, overall traffic deaths for the state are trending slightly down for 2017 after two years of steady rises.

Georgia highways saw 1,432 deaths in 2015 and 1,561 in 2016, but the latest public numbers show a drop to 1,481 in 2017.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

    Wanda Lamb, also known as the "Bang Bang Lady" offers her top five suggestions for fireworks enthusiasts looking to get a big bang for their buck this New Year's Eve. Lamb is the general manager of the Fireworks Outlet on HWY 431 South in Seale, Alabama.

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve
Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know. 0:39

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.
Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 2:05

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

View More Video