Columbus metro area employment, labor force numbers grow

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

December 28, 2017 12:33 PM

The Georgia Department of Labor announced some good news for the Columbus metro area.

In a news release, the state labor commissioner Mark Butler says metro Columbus jobs, employment and labor force numbers grew in November and unemployment insurance claims fell.

“This is a great jobs report,” Butler said in the release.

The city posted 122,900 jobs in November, up by 1,000 in October.

The job growth came in professional and business services, retail trade and local government.

The number of employed residents rose 487 to 118,650. From November a year ago the number of employed residents was up by 2,038 from 116,612.

November unemployment claims were down 0.6 percent from October to 707.

The November unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.

Employ Georgia, the labor department’s online listing service, showed 1,703 new active job postings for metro Columbus for November.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

