Gigi’s Cupcakes closes in Auburn

Gigi’s Cupcakes in downtown Auburn, Ala., has closed.
According to a message from owner Jennifer Cooper on the business website, the building in which the store is located was recently sold.
Cooper said she was told her rent would go up 30 percent next year and could eventually be doubled.
She said that after a lot of analysis and prayer, the decision was made to close.
“Looking at all the numbers it just didn’t make sense to stay open,” she said.
The store has been in business almost six years.
Cooper said the decision was a tough one since she and her husband Patrick are graduates of Auburn University.
“We love it here,” she said. “Auburn is a special place.”
The couple still own a Gigi’s Cupcakes on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.
The Columbus store is located on Airport Thruway in The Landings shopping center.
