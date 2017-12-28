Gigi’s Cupcakes has closed in Auburn
Gigi’s Cupcakes has closed in Auburn Facebook
Gigi’s Cupcakes has closed in Auburn Facebook

Local

Gigi’s Cupcakes closes in Auburn

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

December 28, 2017 04:37 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Gigi’s Cupcakes in downtown Auburn, Ala., has closed.

According to a message from owner Jennifer Cooper on the business website, the building in which the store is located was recently sold.

Cooper said she was told her rent would go up 30 percent next year and could eventually be doubled.

She said that after a lot of analysis and prayer, the decision was made to close.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Looking at all the numbers it just didn’t make sense to stay open,” she said.

The store has been in business almost six years.

Cooper said the decision was a tough one since she and her husband Patrick are graduates of Auburn University.

“We love it here,” she said. “Auburn is a special place.”

The couple still own a Gigi’s Cupcakes on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

The Columbus store is located on Airport Thruway in The Landings shopping center.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

    Wanda Lamb, also known as the "Bang Bang Lady" offers her top five suggestions for fireworks enthusiasts looking to get a big bang for their buck this New Year's Eve. Lamb is the general manager of the Fireworks Outlet on HWY 431 South in Seale, Alabama.

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve
Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know. 0:39

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.
Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 2:05

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

View More Video