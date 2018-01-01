First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018.
India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.
India, the mother of two boys ages 1 and 3, said her daughter’s birth was an answered prayer. “I’ve prayed for a girl for so long,” she said. “I’ve got two boys. I finally got my girl.”
After being pregnant with Journey for most of 2017, India said the name described how she endured the pregnancy while her husband, a trucker, was on the road.
“This year has been a journey,” India said. “I was pregnant the whole year and he was on the road. I would see him two months at a time. I was literally by myself and doing everything, and it was hard. I feel like this is my blessing. I’m blessed because not everybody gets this opportunity. I’m very blessed to have this opportunity.”
Although the child wasn’t due until Jan. 8, India said she knew the date was close after a visit to her doctor on Friday. She called her husband, who was in Ohio after her doctor’s visit.
By 8:23 p.m. Sunday, India said her water broke after she returned from the grocery shopping, but she didn’t want to have the child in 2017. “I was like trying to hold,” she said. “I didn’t want to have a baby before the New Year. I had no idea I would be the first though.”
A few calls and some planning helped Te’Shawn return home from Ohio late Friday. He had a 40,000-pound coil on his flat-bed, tractor-trailer at the time. The low temperature was minus 4 degrees.
“I feel very protective right now,” he said of his baby girl. “I feel emotional at this time since you’re having a girl. You have to be very protective.”
As parents of the first baby in Columbus for 2018, India and Te’Shawn were presented an engraved silver plated birth certificate holder and other gifts from Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word.
India hopes the family can go home Tuesday. Te’Shawn said he might get to stay home a week before going back to work. “I have to get back out there,” he said with a smile.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
