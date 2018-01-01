Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

Students in the JROTC program at Columbus High School volunteered Saturday to "Be a Hero for a Hero", pitching in to complete home repairs for Alna Porter of Columbus. Porter is the widow of Sgt. Major Malachi Porter. Porter served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years, According to a press release from House of Heroes, Porter served in both Korea and Vietnam and received the following awards and recognitions: a Bronze Star Medal, a United Nations Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, 7 Good Conduct Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Unit Palm, the National Defense Service Medal, an Overseas Service Ribbon, and a Korean Service Medal.The effort was part of the Heart of Serving Program coordinated by the Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes.