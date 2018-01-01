Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

More Videos

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Rodrigo Blankenship on being put on scholarship

Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court

    A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.

A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

The Ledger-Enquirer was among the McClatchy newsrooms that launched a drone program in 2017. Each newsroom has one or more FAA certified remote pilots to fly the drone. In our case it's a DJI Phantom 4. Here's a short video of the soccer facility at the Smiths Station Sports Complex. If you have an idea for a drone video contact Mike Haskey at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com.

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."

Pop-up store brings clothes, dignity, hope to Columbus street corner

The Street Store popped up during a recent stretch of cold weather at the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue in dowtown Columbus. It was Columbus' fourth annual Street Store, a pop-up store offering homeless and those in need to get new and gently-used clothing at no charge. Organizers encouraged people to bring their donations and either hang them up on racks or display on tables. Volunteers assisted people in finding clothing items, and provided free coffee and chicken biscuits. The event was hosted by Sara Shirazi, Christian Fontanez, and Bria Pugh. You can learn more in this short video.

Thirty Years and Counting: Law enforcement officers keep alive retired judge's "teddy bear" holiday tradition

Area law enforcement officers delivered stuffed animals to sick children Wednesday morning in Columbus and Phenix City. Former Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski has hosted this event for more than 30 years as a way to cheer up children at area hospitals. Members of the Columbus State University Police Department,Georgia State Patrol, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office made the first stop of the morning at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and gifts to sick children. The group was also scheduled to visit St. Francis Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House and a hospital in Phenix City.

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election

Ed Packard, administrator of elections for the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, was in Phenix City Tuesday to observe voting in the District Two runoff election between Vickey Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt. The special election was held to fill the seat left vacant after Council member Johnnie Robinson Jr., 61, died on Aug. 3. Robinson was elected a year ago to represent District 2. He had lived in Phenix City for the last two decades and also had served on the Russell County Commission.

Staying Safe on the Roads: A few tips to make that foggy commute safer

Driving in fog is no fun, especially during the morning commute to work or school when everyone seems in a hurry. Here are a few tips for driving in fog we found on variety of website such as the Automobile Association of America, the National Weather Service. J.D. Power Cars, and State Farm Insurance. We hope they help next time you have to venture out in heavy fog.

Car involved in reported hit-and-run zooms down Broadway sidewalk near Kilwin's

Columbus police are investigating a reported hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Broadway just after 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17, according to surveillance footage from one of the properties in that area. A black sedan can be seen speeding along the sidewalk mid-block at 3:33 p.m. It had just hit two people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Maj. J.D. Hawk.

Holiday tradition of "Cuts for Christmas" helps deserving students, honors educator who started event

Family of friends of David Pollard joined Monday with Carver High School to continue Pollard's annual “Cuts for Christmas” tradition. The event was started by Pollard, the Carver High School baseball coach killed in an automobile accident April 18, 2016. Pollard believed that “When you look good, you feel good!” and started the event as a way to reward and encourage students for good behavior and exceeding classroom expectations. It's also an opportunity to help students who might not be able to afford to look good everyday due to financial constraints. Four local barbers provided free haircuts to deserving male students,who also received lunch and a Christmas present. There was no cost for students participating in Cuts for Christmas.

Columbus High JROTC students pitch in to help veteran's widow with home repairs

Students in the JROTC program at Columbus High School volunteered Saturday to "Be a Hero for a Hero", pitching in to complete home repairs for Alna Porter of Columbus. Porter is the widow of Sgt. Major Malachi Porter. Porter served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years, According to a press release from House of Heroes, Porter served in both Korea and Vietnam and received the following awards and recognitions: a Bronze Star Medal, a United Nations Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, 7 Good Conduct Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Unit Palm, the National Defense Service Medal, an Overseas Service Ribbon, and a Korean Service Medal.The effort was part of the Heart of Serving Program coordinated by the Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes.