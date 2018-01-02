Boiler issue cuts heat to Government Center tower offices

Some workers at the Columbus Government Center tower were feeling this week’s frigid weather Tuesday when a part went out on a boiler valve, cutting the building’s heat production.
Some employees were huddled up in their overcoats as they sat at their desks on building’s north side, which gets little afternoon sunlight this time of year.
Government Center Maintenance Supervisor Jerry Gowen said an electrical part on a gas valve for the boiler had to be replaced. The boiler on the tower’s 12th floor circulates hot water through the building for heat, and this malfunction “throws everything out of whack,” he said.
The boiler’s still working, but its capacity has been reduced by nearly half: Instead of circulating water at temperatures of 150 to 200 degrees, the heated fluid’s down to around 70 degrees, he said.
Never miss a local story.
The part is not expensive, and the problem should be fixed by Wednesday, he said.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments