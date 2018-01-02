Bitter cold weather to continue for the rest of the week

More Videos 0:23 Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures Pause 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:07 Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center 3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 3:14 Muscogee County coroner discusses distinction between homicide and murder 3:07 Not Forgotten: Police tackle cold case murders with new training, forensics 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:37 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures Below-freezing temperatures froze water flowing over the Pierce Memorial Fountain at St. Luke United Methodist Church in downtown Columbus, creating icicles and other areas of ice. By late morning, warming temperatures and direct sun had already started to melt the frozen areas of the fountain. Below-freezing temperatures froze water flowing over the Pierce Memorial Fountain at St. Luke United Methodist Church in downtown Columbus, creating icicles and other areas of ice. By late morning, warming temperatures and direct sun had already started to melt the frozen areas of the fountain. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

