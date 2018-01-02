Hobby Lobby opens in LaGrange

Hobby Lobby is now open in LaGrange, Ga.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday.
A news release says the store is the 41st location in Georgia.
The business is a 55,000 square-foot facility at Lafayette Parkway and Davis Road in the LaGrange Mall.
Each store features more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products.
The grand opening featured the National Anthem singing of Troup County High School students. The Troup JROTC Color Guard presented the colors.
Hours for the store are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The release says Tory Faulk is the store manager.
