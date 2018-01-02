Mayor: Heating failure to close Government Center on Wednesday

A failure of the heating system will force the city to close the Government Center Tower and East/West Wings, Wednesday.
The announcement was made Tuesday by Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley has authorized departments to allow some employees, except emergency and other essential personnel, to take off at their respective department head’s discretion.
Normal hours of operations and all city services in these buildings will resume as normal on Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
Parts for repair are expected around 10 a.m. Wednesday and repairs should take no more than two hours.
After repairs, will take approximately four hours to get the building heated.
City operations conducted outside of the Government Center Tower and East/West Wings will run as normal.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments