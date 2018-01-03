This former Georgia player celebrated Rose Bowl win in epic fashion

More Videos 0:23 Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures Pause 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 1:11 What would you do if you won the lottery? 2:24 Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston 3:14 Muscogee County coroner discusses distinction between homicide and murder 2:02 Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Frank Watts celebrates Georgia's Rose Bowl win the Bulldog way Frank Watts, a former defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs, was just a tiny bit excited after Georgia bested Oklahoma to move on to the national championship in Atlanta. Frank Watts, a former defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs, was just a tiny bit excited after Georgia bested Oklahoma to move on to the national championship in Atlanta. DaNae Lacy-Watts Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

