This former Georgia player celebrated Rose Bowl win in epic fashion

Frank Watts is a damn good Dog and his reaction to Georgia’s 54-48 double overtime victory over Oklahoma is priceless.
Captured on video by his wife, DaNae Lacy-Watts, the former Georgia defensive end from the early 1990s reacts with sheer joy.
As the game moved into overtime, DaNae, a former student athletic trainer at LSU, headed to the garage and the treadmill “to burn off some steam.”
“I heard all of this yelling and screaming, I honestly thought Georgia had lost,” she said. “She grabbed a camera phone and began videoing her husband’s reaction.”
Never miss a local story.
She caught his initial reaction, then Frank looked at her and said, “I know you are not filming me.”
Knowing her husband, DaNae kept the camera going.
He came out of his chair chanting, ‘It’s great to be a Georgia Bulldog, It’s great to be a Georgia ... We are going to the champ ...”
It goes on for more than three minutes, prompting DaNae to note that “even the Dogs are scared.”
The video has been shared on DaNae and Frank’s Facebook pages.
“Some of his former teammates have shared it,” DaNae said.
They are looking for tickets to Monday’s National Championship game in Atlanta, but have not had much luck, DaNae said.
“We are going to go up there and tailgate and probably watch it in a bar or something,” she said.
Watts graduated from Baker High School in 1991 and attended Georgia Military College before playing his final two years at Georgia and graduating in 1995.
Watts works as a warehouse engineer for Heckler & Koch in Columbus.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments