The Verge Church opens warming shelter for homeless, asks for supplies

More Videos 0:23 Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures Pause 2:24 Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston 1:11 What would you do if you won the lottery? 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 3:46 Frank Watts celebrates Georgia's Rose Bowl win the Bulldog way 2:02 Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frostbite and how to prevent it Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service. Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service