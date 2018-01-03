More Videos

    Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.
Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service

Local

The Verge Church opens warming shelter for homeless, asks for supplies

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 03, 2018 11:07 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

As a bone-cold chill sets in over the Valley this week, The Verge church has opened a warming shelter to provide overnight protection for those who need a place to stay to protect against the cold. The shelter is 7591 River Road.

It's called the 28 and Below Cold Weather Ministry, and The Verge Church has been doing it for three years, said lead pastor Tim Harris.

We brought in the New Year with about eight or nine people who didn't have to sleep on the streets last night. I'm really thankful for that," Harris said in a video on Facebook.

I feel like the lord has called us to be the hands and feet of Jesus in a practical way, and what's more practical than someone not freezing to death and dying in the cold weather?" Harris said.

The shelter has been taking in 18-20 people per night and has a capacity of about 30. Harris said those who wanted more information about staying in the shelter can call the church at 706-3250-2351.

The shelter is looking for donations of some basic supplies, including: gloves, large and extra large underwear, size 12, 13 and 14 shoes, a Straight Talk prepaid phone card, 18 gallon or larger plastic totes with lids, coffee, creamer, sugar, cups and large trash bags. They are also looking for anyone who could lend or give a working electric wheelchair.

Harris said he was also interested in cots so he could expand the number of beds the shelter could offer, and asked people to call the church to find out what other kinds of things the shelter could use.

The shelter joins the SafeHouse Ministries warming shelter operating at Rose Hill Methodist Church, which will be open through Sunday and is sheltering upwards of 50 people nightly. It is located at 2101 Hamilton Road.

