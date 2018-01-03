Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots soar to more than $400 million each

Just how lucky are you feeling today?
The Powerball and Mega Millions lottery programs both reached grand prizes of more than $400 million Wednesday after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold.
The Powerball jackpot jumped to $460 million and the Mega Millions jackpot to $418 million.
The prize has been growing since the last jackpots were won in mid and late October. Winners can choose to have their riches doled out over 29 years or in lump sums. For the Powerball, you'd take home about $291 million. For Mega Millions, it would be about $261 million.
Never miss a local story.
Sales from the lottery programs benefit education and scholarship programs in Georgia.
The cost to play Mega Millions is $2 per day, plus an additional $1 per play for the Megaplier or $3 just to play for the jackpot. Aiming for the Powerball will cost you the same, but there's no option to play just for the jackpot.
You can play both games at any participating retailer, but try to keep your hopes in check: the odds of you winning the jackpot on either game are about 1 in 300 million, the Georgia Lottery says.
They're pretty big numbers, and among some of the highest jackpots ever offered, but they're still well below the record holders. Powerball divvied up a $1.6 billion jackpot among three winners in 2016, and a Mega Million winner received $656 million in 2012, according to Reuters.
Comments