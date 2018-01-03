Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots soar to more than $400 million each

More Videos

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures 0:23

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures

Pause
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

Muscogee County coroner discusses distinction between homicide and murder 3:14

Muscogee County coroner discusses distinction between homicide and murder

Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center 2:07

Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

Frank Watts celebrates Georgia's Rose Bowl win the Bulldog way 3:46

Frank Watts celebrates Georgia's Rose Bowl win the Bulldog way

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 2:02

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

  • What would you do if you won the lottery?

    With the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries both pushing jackpots of more than $300 million, we asked what a few people in downtown Columbus what they would do if they won the grand prize.

With the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries both pushing jackpots of more than $300 million, we asked what a few people in downtown Columbus what they would do if they won the grand prize. Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com
With the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries both pushing jackpots of more than $300 million, we asked what a few people in downtown Columbus what they would do if they won the grand prize. Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots soar to more than $400 million each

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 03, 2018 12:59 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Just how lucky are you feeling today?

The Powerball and Mega Millions lottery programs both reached grand prizes of more than $400 million Wednesday after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold.

The Powerball jackpot jumped to $460 million and the Mega Millions jackpot to $418 million.

The prize has been growing since the last jackpots were won in mid and late October. Winners can choose to have their riches doled out over 29 years or in lump sums. For the Powerball, you'd take home about $291 million. For Mega Millions, it would be about $261 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sales from the lottery programs benefit education and scholarship programs in Georgia.

The cost to play Mega Millions is $2 per day, plus an additional $1 per play for the Megaplier or $3 just to play for the jackpot. Aiming for the Powerball will cost you the same, but there's no option to play just for the jackpot.

You can play both games at any participating retailer, but try to keep your hopes in check: the odds of you winning the jackpot on either game are about 1 in 300 million, the Georgia Lottery says.

They're pretty big numbers, and among some of the highest jackpots ever offered, but they're still well below the record holders. Powerball divvied up a $1.6 billion jackpot among three winners in 2016, and a Mega Million winner received $656 million in 2012, according to Reuters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures 0:23

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures

Pause
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

Muscogee County coroner discusses distinction between homicide and murder 3:14

Muscogee County coroner discusses distinction between homicide and murder

Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center 2:07

Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

Frank Watts celebrates Georgia's Rose Bowl win the Bulldog way 3:46

Frank Watts celebrates Georgia's Rose Bowl win the Bulldog way

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 2:02

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

  • Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures

    Below-freezing temperatures froze water flowing over the Pierce Memorial Fountain at St. Luke United Methodist Church in downtown Columbus, creating icicles and other areas of ice. By late morning, warming temperatures and direct sun had already started to melt the frozen areas of the fountain.

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures

View More Video