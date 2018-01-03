Government Center to reopen Thursday after heating problem fixed

A heating problem that caused the city to close the Government Center Wednesday has been resolved, according to city officials.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said a boiler part was installed and everything seemed to be working fine Wednesday afternoon. She said the city would be open for normal business on Thursday.
“The boiler is now working at the city Government Center,” the mayor told the Ledger-Enquirer. “We expect the heat to stabilize this evening, and so everybody will be back to work in the morning.”
A failure of the heating system had forced city officials to close down the Government Center tower and the east/west wings of the building.
Some employees were allowed to take off at the discretion of their respective department heads. Emergency and other essential personnel were excluded from the day off.
