Local

Government Center to reopen Thursday after heating problem fixed

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 03, 2018 05:18 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A heating problem that caused the city to close the Government Center Wednesday has been resolved, according to city officials.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said a boiler part was installed and everything seemed to be working fine Wednesday afternoon. She said the city would be open for normal business on Thursday.

“The boiler is now working at the city Government Center,” the mayor told the Ledger-Enquirer. “We expect the heat to stabilize this evening, and so everybody will be back to work in the morning.”

A failure of the heating system had forced city officials to close down the Government Center tower and the east/west wings of the building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some employees were allowed to take off at the discretion of their respective department heads. Emergency and other essential personnel were excluded from the day off.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

    A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says
Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures 0:23

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures
Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple 1:58

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

View More Video