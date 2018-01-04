Yo Gotti coming to Columbus
Rappers Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo coming to Columbus Civic Center

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 04, 2018 12:27 PM

Rappers Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo will be performing at the Columbus Civic Center on March 10.

Other acts are expected to be added by Medallion Entertainment which is promoting the show.

Gotti, a native of Memphis, Tenn., is well known for songs such as “5 Star” “Act Right “ and “Rake It Up.”

His album “I Am” was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards for album of the year in 2014.

Blac Youngsta is also from Memphis, Tenn. He is best known for his hit song “Heavy.”

He performed with Gotti on the hit song “Wait For It.”

Moneybagg Yo from Memphis, Tenn. had a big hit with his mixtape “Heartless.”

The show will be at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. There will be a $5 parking fee.

Tickets are already on sale. VIP seats are $200. Floor seats are $87.50. Lower Level seats are $67.50. Upper Level seats are $45.50.

The Columbus Civic Center Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or ordered by telephone at 1-800-745-3000.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

