‘It’s a bad situation’: Residents complain about heating problems at Ralston Towers

1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause

2:07 Ralston Tower resident talks about heating problems inside the building

2:24 Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

3:05 Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist