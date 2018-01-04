Cameo coming to Columbus
Tickets for funk group Cameo on sale Friday at Columbus Civic Center

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 04, 2018 01:50 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Cameo, a popular R&B/funk band, is coming to the Columbus Civic Center April 28.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Formed in New York, Cameo, led by Larry Blackmon, released its first album “Cardiac Arrest” in 1977.

The group has released numerous albums that have placed high on the charts including “Word Up!,” “Cameosis,” and “Machismo.”

There is a long list of hit songs including “Freaky Dancin,” “She’s Strange,” “Candy,” and “Keep It Hot.”

The show will be at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $177.50, $87.50, $67.50 amd $47.50.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Center Box Office which is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at ticketmaster.com or by telephone at 1-800-745-3000.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581

