Troup County deputy struck by tractor-trailer in June returns to work

Stephanie Masuoka, a deputy with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office who was seriously injured after being struck by a tractor-trailer in June, has returned to work after a long period of physical rehabilitation, the Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

"SHE'S BACK! After a serious vehicle accident in June, Deputy Stephanie Masuoka has returned to work. It has been a long road and she still has a ways to go but it is certainly a great way to start 2018. Welcome back Stephanie," the Sheriff's Office wrote.

Masuoka was struck while investigating a wreck on I-85 in the early morning on June 22. She had been speaking with the driver of a wrecked pickup truck near the 12 mile marker in Troup County when a tractor-trailer hit the back of the pickup, knocking Masuoka over the guardrail and injuring the pedestrian.

Both were taken to Midtown Medical Center, and the Troup County Sheriff's Office said she had a serious leg injury from the crash. Masuoka had been recovering ever since, though she made an appearance at a training execise in September.

"No walker, no crutches, no cane!" the Sheriff's Office wrote in a post on Facebook at the time. "She has made incredible progress on her road to recovery and looks forward to coming back to work very soon."

It's been a long road, but she's back on the job.