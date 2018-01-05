Are you wearing red and black? Georgia governor declares Jan. 5 'UGA Football Friday'

How’s that for team spirit?
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed an official proclamation Thursday declaring Friday, Jan. 5 "UGA Football Friday."
The governor encouraged all Georgia fans and residents to wear red and black to show their support for the Georgia Bulldogs, who are set to play the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Monday in the College Football National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"Following this historic season under the leadership of former All-SEC Georgia defensive back and current coach Kirby Smart, I hope to join UGA alumni, students, and fans across the nation to celebrate UGA’s first National Championship since the 1981 Sugar Bowl," Deal wrote in the proclamation.
"This season has been most memorable, with UGA punching a ticket home after a win in double overtime against Oklahoma, perhaps the most exciting football game ever played."
Georgia busted out a stunning win over the University of Oklahoma earlier this week in a double-overtime match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Deal wrote about the travels of UGA fans cross-country to Pasadena, Auburn, Indiana, and Jacksonville to "see the Dawgs play," and said "the Dawgs are ready to make history for the university and the State of Georgia."
The governor declared January 5, 2018 as 'UGA Football Friday" and encouraged all 103,706 state employees as well as UGA fans across the state to dress in red and black.
"There is just a little more wood to chop in this special season. I, therefore, call upon UGA fans in every corner of the state and those living across our nation and around the world to join me in cheering on the Dawgs as they once again take the field to kick off the 2018 College Football National Championship," he wrote.
