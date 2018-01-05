More Videos

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

Local

Need heating assistance? Here’s who to call

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 05, 2018 01:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Enrichment Services Program Inc. will accept phone appointments for heating assistance next week.

Residents needing assistance may call 5 p.m., Monday, to schedule in-person appointments for 2018, according to information on the organization’s website.

Once the appointments are made, all applicants will be seen at 2601 Cross Country Drive Bldg. C. The following documents are required:

  • For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all household members for the past 30 days
  • Proof of Social Security numbers for each person in the household
  • Last/current month’s heating bill for the household
  • For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state issued picture identification (ID), such as driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.)
  • If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation the 2018 award letter is required

If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation the 2018 award letter is required. If applying for assistance with gas or propane, the current electricity bill is also needed.

All applicants must meet the federal income poverty guidelines.

The appointment line will close periodically based on the availability of funds.

To make an appointment, call 706-940-4033.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

