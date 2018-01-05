Need heating assistance? Here’s who to call

More Videos 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause 1:35 Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 2:07 Ralston Tower resident talks about heating problems inside the building 3:46 Frank Watts celebrates Georgia's Rose Bowl win the Bulldog way 2:25 Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How to prevent a home fire in the winter Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season. Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season. Edward Metz/FEMA

