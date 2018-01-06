Columbus area’s new Boy Scouts CEO beats odds to achieve dream

More Videos 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause 1:35 Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 1:43 CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting 0:24 Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 2:38 Youth coalition promotes bringing Interstate 14 to the Chattahoochee Valley 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 2:39 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about murder suspects at the jail 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 2:25 Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting Juan Osorio started this week as the scout executive for the Chattahoochee Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Juan Osorio started this week as the scout executive for the Chattahoochee Council of the Boy Scouts of America. mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Juan Osorio started this week as the scout executive for the Chattahoochee Council of the Boy Scouts of America. mrice@ledger-enquirer.com