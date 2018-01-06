Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Dec. 31- Jan. 6

1. TSYS is giving majority of employees a special $1,000 cash bonus: For the majority of the 11,500 employees of TSYS, which includes about 4,800 in Columbus, the new year will be starting off with an extra $1,000 in their paycheck. The global credit-card and payment processor, headquartered in downtown Columbus, said Tuesday that it will be paying a special one-time cash bonus of $1,000 to most of its staffers. The money will be going to those workers at the director level and below, TSYS spokesman Cyle Mims said.
2. Columbus man dies after trooper-involved shooting on Lumpkin Court: A man fleeing from a DUI checkpoint is dead after he was shot by a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol Friday at the dead end of Lumpkin Court, a witness and authorities said Saturday. Jarvis Lykes, 35, of Columbus was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the right shoulder at 10:37 p.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
3. First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple: A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.
4. Man wanted in deadly New Year’s shooting arrested after standoff: A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Never miss a local story.
5. HUD orders temporary evacuation of Ralston Towers due to unsafe conditions: The Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered areas of the Ralston Towers temporarily evacuated Wednesday due to lack of hot water and a portion of the facility being declared unsafe by city officials. With temperatures expected to reach a low of 25 degrees on Wednesday night, HUD officials told the Ralston's management company to move out residents and temporarily house them in hotels until the heating issues can be repaired, said HUD spokesman Joe Phillips.
Comments