The AMC Classic Peachtree 8 theater complex adjacent to Peachtree Mall on Manchester Expressway
At local theater, minors can no longer buy tickets for movies starting after 7 p.m.

By Scott Berson

January 07, 2018 12:58 PM

The AMC Classic Peachtree 8 theater is known for its convenience to Peachtree Mall and its uber-discounted tickets to new films.

But those under 18 will now need to have an adult go with them if they want to spend a night at the movies, the theater said.

Peachtree 8 confirmed that people under 18 are no longer able to purchase tickets to see movies showing after 7 p.m. They will need to have someone 18 years or older accompany them to the movie.

That means for any film, not just for those rated 'R.'

We've reached to AMC to find out if this is a temporary or permanent policy, if it will affect other theaters, and to find out if there is a specific reason it has been enacted.

