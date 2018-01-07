At local theater, minors can no longer buy tickets for movies starting after 7 p.m.

The AMC Classic Peachtree 8 theater is known for its convenience to Peachtree Mall and its uber-discounted tickets to new films.
But those under 18 will now need to have an adult go with them if they want to spend a night at the movies, the theater said.
Peachtree 8 confirmed that people under 18 are no longer able to purchase tickets to see movies showing after 7 p.m. They will need to have someone 18 years or older accompany them to the movie.
That means for any film, not just for those rated 'R.'
Never miss a local story.
We've reached to AMC to find out if this is a temporary or permanent policy, if it will affect other theaters, and to find out if there is a specific reason it has been enacted.
Comments