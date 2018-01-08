More Videos

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Pause
CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting 1:43

CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

  • Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

    The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Local

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures.

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

Local

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

Local

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

The Ledger-Enquirer was among the McClatchy newsrooms that launched a drone program in 2017. Each newsroom has one or more FAA certified remote pilots to fly the drone. In our case it's a DJI Phantom 4. Here's a short video of the soccer facility at the Smiths Station Sports Complex. If you have an idea for a drone video contact Mike Haskey at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com.

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

Local

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."

Pop-up store brings clothes, dignity, hope to Columbus street corner

Local

Pop-up store brings clothes, dignity, hope to Columbus street corner

The Street Store popped up during a recent stretch of cold weather at the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue in dowtown Columbus. It was Columbus' fourth annual Street Store, a pop-up store offering homeless and those in need to get new and gently-used clothing at no charge. Organizers encouraged people to bring their donations and either hang them up on racks or display on tables. Volunteers assisted people in finding clothing items, and provided free coffee and chicken biscuits. The event was hosted by Sara Shirazi, Christian Fontanez, and Bria Pugh. You can learn more in this short video.

Thirty Years and Counting: Law enforcement officers keep alive retired judge's "teddy bear" holiday tradition

Local

Thirty Years and Counting: Law enforcement officers keep alive retired judge's "teddy bear" holiday tradition

Area law enforcement officers delivered stuffed animals to sick children Wednesday morning in Columbus and Phenix City. Former Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski has hosted this event for more than 30 years as a way to cheer up children at area hospitals. Members of the Columbus State University Police Department,Georgia State Patrol, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office made the first stop of the morning at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and gifts to sick children. The group was also scheduled to visit St. Francis Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House and a hospital in Phenix City.

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election

Local

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election

Ed Packard, administrator of elections for the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, was in Phenix City Tuesday to observe voting in the District Two runoff election between Vickey Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt. The special election was held to fill the seat left vacant after Council member Johnnie Robinson Jr., 61, died on Aug. 3. Robinson was elected a year ago to represent District 2. He had lived in Phenix City for the last two decades and also had served on the Russell County Commission.

Staying Safe on the Roads: A few tips to make that foggy commute safer

Local

Staying Safe on the Roads: A few tips to make that foggy commute safer

Driving in fog is no fun, especially during the morning commute to work or school when everyone seems in a hurry. Here are a few tips for driving in fog we found on variety of website such as the Automobile Association of America, the National Weather Service. J.D. Power Cars, and State Farm Insurance. We hope they help next time you have to venture out in heavy fog.