Here’s where to get college football championship gear right after tonight’s game

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting 1:43

CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

  5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer. Eric Garland/ McClatchy

Local

Here’s where to get college football championship gear right after tonight’s game

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 12:59 PM

UPDATED 29 MINUTES AGO

Dick’s Sporting Goods at Columbus Park Crossing in Columbus will be open for a couple of hours after Monday night’s college football national championship game if Georgia defeats Alabama in order to sell championship shirts and hats.

No matter who wins, championship items will be for sale when the store reopens at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods at Tiger Town in Opelika, Ala., will also be open for a couple of hours after the game if Alabama wins.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

