Here’s where to get college football championship gear right after tonight’s game

Dick’s Sporting Goods at Columbus Park Crossing in Columbus will be open for a couple of hours after Monday night’s college football national championship game if Georgia defeats Alabama in order to sell championship shirts and hats.
No matter who wins, championship items will be for sale when the store reopens at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Dick’s Sporting Goods at Tiger Town in Opelika, Ala., will also be open for a couple of hours after the game if Alabama wins.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
