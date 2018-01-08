If you've got a young chef in the making, this weekend may be your chance to give them a leg-up on the competition by trying out for the hit FOX show Masterchef Junior.
Does your kid cook? MasterChef Junior is looking for contestants Saturday

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 03:46 PM

Does your kid puree like a pro, blanche with the best and saute like a superstar?

If you've got a young chef in the making, this weekend may be your chance to give them a leg-up on the competition by trying out for the hit FOX show MasterChef Junior.

The pint-sized cooking competition, hosted by firebrand celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, will hold open-call auditions for its next season in Atlanta on Saturday, January 13.

In the show, contestants compete for a chance to win the MasterChef Junior trophy and a $100,000 prize.

Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, at 75 14th St. NE. Contestants must be between ages 8 and 13 years old as of April 1, 2019.

"Whether your child enjoys cooking delightful desserts or hefty main courses, whether they cook fine French cuisine or prefer a great tasting burger, we want to hear from you. If cooking is your child’s passion, you cannot miss out on this opportunity," the show's casting call website reads.

You can sign up to reserve your slot by following this link. Kids only need to bring an apron - all the food and equipment will be provided for them. If there's no way for you to make the audition, you can also mail in a video audition.

