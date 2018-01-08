Columbus mayoral candidate disqualified from the race

More Videos

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

Pause
Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

Alt ed committee chairman: MCSD must make 'strategic choice' 4:42

Alt ed committee chairman: MCSD must make 'strategic choice'

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

  • Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

    Web developer Charles Roberts said he has filed his declaration of intent to run for mayor of Columbus, Georgia. In a post on Facebook, he said he's new to this "political stuff."

Web developer Charles Roberts said he has filed his declaration of intent to run for mayor of Columbus, Georgia. In a post on Facebook, he said he's new to this "political stuff." Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com
Web developer Charles Roberts said he has filed his declaration of intent to run for mayor of Columbus, Georgia. In a post on Facebook, he said he's new to this "political stuff." Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Columbus mayoral candidate disqualified from the race

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 03:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Christina Thorington filed paperwork declaring her intent to run for mayor in December.

But she doesn’t qualify, according to election officials.

“She has to have lived in Muscogee County for two years, and she had not registered to vote in this county until 2017,” said Jeanette James, a qualifying officer with the Muscogee County Election’s Office.

James said she notified Thorington of the problem and mailed her the necessary paperwork to take her name out of the running. Thorington has since filled out the documents and dropped out of the race, James said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That leaves three candidates in the race to replace Mayor Teresa Tomlinson after her last year in office. Those who have filed the Declaration of Intent paperwork are District 10 At-large Councilor Berry H. "Skip" Henderson III, former School Board representative Norma Elizabeth "Beth" Harris and Charles Edwin Roberts, a computer operations analyst lead at TSYS.

The Declaration of Intent allows potential candidates to begin raising money, but they can’t officially run for office until they qualify in March. The qualifying period for the May 22, 2018, city election is March 5-9, 2018.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

Pause
Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

Alt ed committee chairman: MCSD must make 'strategic choice' 4:42

Alt ed committee chairman: MCSD must make 'strategic choice'

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

  • Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

    The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

View More Video