Man facing trial pleads in fatal shooting triggered by fight at birthday party

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements. A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

