Ralston owners headed to court over code violations, city issues more citations

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning 3:42

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers 3:41

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown 0:32

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the situation that lead to the voluntary evacuation of Ralston residents whose room temperatures have dropped to 50 degrees without heat. The building owners will be billed for all city services used accommodate residents, the mayor said.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the situation that lead to the voluntary evacuation of Ralston residents whose room temperatures have dropped to 50 degrees without heat. The building owners will be billed for all city services used accommodate residents, the mayor said. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the situation that lead to the voluntary evacuation of Ralston residents whose room temperatures have dropped to 50 degrees without heat. The building owners will be billed for all city services used accommodate residents, the mayor said. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Ralston owners headed to court over code violations, city issues more citations

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 09, 2018 04:16 PM

Even with space heaters, 24 of the units at Ralston Towers fell short of the 68-degree threshold on Monday.

City Inspections and Code Director John Hudgison said Tuesday that the city planned to issue citations for every unit still not in compliance.

Hudgison presented the information at a Columbus Council meeting, where he provided elected officials with an update on the 10-story structure.

The company that owns the building, New Jersey-based PF Ralston, LLC, has a court date on Wednesday. City officials said owners have until then to perform all needed repairs or produce an action plan for resolving temperature issues.

Hudgison said space heaters are currently being used in some of the units without heat. He showed a picture of one heater in a room cluttered with clothes, pointing out the fire hazard.

The city will continue two-week inspections of the building, Hudgison said, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be back in town this week to assess the situation.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said several vendors have worked on the system, and refused to continue. She said she spoke to the most recent vendor who said Friday was his last day “because it is a catastrophic system failure that needs to be completely redone and invested in.”

“ And no reputable vendor will continue to patch work with not being paid, or periodically being paid, or by not authorizing what actually needs to be done,” she explained.

Tomlinson said some people may wondering why the city doesn’t just shut down the building.

“You shut the place down and you have 188 people, many of whom have physical and cognitive abilities, who are at the lower end of the income scale who don’t have a lot of resources, may not have family and folks who are able to take them in, difference situations,” she said. “So they just can’t go and rent an apartment some place else.”

Tomlinson also reiterated that the city city has no jurisdiction over the building, except in the area of code and inspection.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning 3:42

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers 3:41

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown 0:32

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson updates Monday morning what John Hudgison, the city's codes and inspections director, and his team found after inspecting The Ralston Monday morning.

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson updates Monday morning what John Hudgison, the city's codes and inspections director, and his team found after inspecting The Ralston Monday morning.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Tomlinson said the city has been working with United Way, Red Cross, the Housing Authority, Home for Good and other partners to find units. Some have been located, but the units at the Ralston are project-subsidized, she explained. The vouchers don’t necessarily, or easily, follow the individuals to another location.

The mayor said PF Ralston has a local representative on site now, and she issued a letter Tuesday to determine how the city and company can move forward.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said fire officials found problems with the building’s fire pump, hood suppression system and fire alarm system during a 2016 inspection. He said problems have been remedied, and a new fire alarm system was installed in November.

But fire officials never received a record of completion from the installer, which is required by a section of the national fire alarm code, Shores said. That means the company is technically in violation.

He said the fire department recently contacted representatives from Columbus Fire and Safety, the contractor for the project, who said the document hasn’t been issued because they haven’t received payment for the installation.

“But we are in there on a regular basis,” Shores said of the Ralston. “And it is a structure that could cause some significant issues if it were to catch on fire.”

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning 3:42

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers 3:41

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown 0:32

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    John Hudgison, the codes and inspections director for the Columbus Consolidated Government, talks during a Monday afternoon press conference about what he and his team found during their inspection of The Ralston Monday morning.

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning

John Hudgison, the codes and inspections director for the Columbus Consolidated Government, talks during a Monday afternoon press conference about what he and his team found during their inspection of The Ralston Monday morning.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

On Jan. 3, the Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered areas of the Ralston Towers temporarily evacuated due to lack of hot water and a portion of the facility being declared unsafe by city officials. About 20 residents were temporarily evacuated from the building the next day to escape cold hallways and rooms with temperatures barely higher that the outside high, a city official said. They were transported by city Metra buses. Hudgison said a few more people left the building on their own over the weekend.

During his presentation Tuesday, Hudgison provided Council with a timeline of problems at the Ralston, starting with city inspections in June of 2016. Since then, the building has had a fire, elevator malfunctions, as well as cooling and heating problems.

In September, HUD issued an assessment report for the building, Hudgison said. The failing score is 60, and the Ralston scored 65.

The building, which has 269 rooms, is currently at 70 percent occupancy with 188 residents.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

Ralston Towers Timeline of Events

  • June 14, 2016 - Fire and EMS Inspections Performed
  • Nov. 5, 2016 - A couch is set ablaze in the stairwells; smoke fills the area
  • Dec. 9, 2016 - Property Maintenance Complaint of water leaking down walls
  • Jan. 3, 2017 - Fuller Fire and Safety Fire Alarm Inspection Report
  • Feb. 8, 2017- Fire and EMS re-inspection performed
  • Feb. 15, 2017 - Inspection and Code officials meet with Fire & EMS to create compliance letter to send to owners
  • March 15, 2017 - Initial letter sent to Ralston LLC explaining all of the fire code violations. The company is given 90 days to remedy all fire code violations.
  • March 20, 2017 - The city receives certified letter back from owner confirming receipt of letter.
  • June 13, 2017 - After fire and code officials review the progress made to resolve many fire code violations, the city gives owners another 60 days to make improvements.
  • July 7, 2017 - Building officials declare the facility unsafe for human occupancy due to excessive heat. Owners are given three days for correction.
  • July 10, 2017 - City officials on site to re-inspect. Portable cooling units given to tenants with no air, mechanical contractor on site making repairs to cooling unit.
  • July 19, 2017 - City receives confirmation that Ralston would employ local fire alarm contractor to perform work. Due to rewiring of entire building, officials expect work to be completed within 150 days.
  • Sept. 8, 2017 - City sends property maintenance inspector to Ralston ever two weeks to monitor and report.
  • Sept. 11, 2017 - HUD issues assessment report of Ralston Towers, thirty pages long. The failing score is 60, and Ralston scores 65.
  • Oct. 27, 2017 - Complaint of an elevator malfunction.
  • Nov. 9, 2017 - City receives a call from HUD office that cooling/heating system has not been fully repaired.
  • Nov. 15, 2017 - City receives complaints of no heat in the building. Management is notified and awaiting repairs. Space heaters provided in the interim.
  • Nov. 21, 2017 - Work is completed on fire alarm system, which is approved by fire department and includes additional smoke detectors.
  • Dec. 18, 2017 - Complaints of power outage in the building on second and third floors without power affecting 10 residents.
  • Jan. 2, 2018 complaints of elevator malfunction, heat still not operating properly and hot water heater bursts in basement. All 188 residents without hot water.
  • Jan. 3, 2018 - City sends letter to PF Ralston, LLC about heat deficiencies and lack of water. HUD emails request to immediately relocate all tenants residing in units with no heat at owners’ expense.
  • Jan. 4, 2018 - Inspections and Code re-inspect the property, going door to door. Of 70 residents contacted, only five had working heat. Others had space heaters. City evacuates 20 residents to a local hotel for three nights.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning 3:42

City personnel inspect The Ralston Monday morning

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers 3:41

Mayor gives update on Ralston Towers

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:34

Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown 0:32

New therapy center opening this fall in Uptown

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

