Around Town: Blood shortage, indoor flea market

Top Pests Concern for 2018
▪ Ants, the kings of creepy-crawlies, are among the most common household pests and are the number one pest concern for more than one-third of respondents. There are 700 species of ants in the U.S. alone, which can make devising a single treatment difficult. There’s no foolproof way to barricade your home against ants, but you can improve your chances with some basic household cleaning. Try to sweep crumbs from counter tops, clean spills immediately, and keep trees and bushes trimmed back for your home. If you do spot ants, call for professional assistance to prevent a small problem turning into a major infestation.
▪ Spiders loom large in the popular imagination, and they skittered into second place in Arrow Exterminator’s 2018 survey. (In the West and Midwest, they rank as the top pest concern for the year.) Most species are harmless, but to keep arachnids out of your home, keep it clean and seal small cracks and openings around doors, windows and your foundation. Brown recluse and black widow spiders are less common, but if you spot one or suspect you’ve been bitten, seek immediate medical attention.
▪ Mosquitoes rank as the third most dreaded pests of 2018, with 30 percent identifying them as a concern, and unfortunately, they’re sometimes more than just annoyances. These insects can transmit diseases such as West Nile virus, chikungunya, encephalitis and the infamous Zika virus. To reduce your chances of mosquito bites, remove all sources of standing water from around your home, and cut back any unnecessary vegetation.
Never miss a local story.
Regional and lifestyle differences can affect people’s pest concerns. For example, married people are more likely to worry about pests than unmarried people. And, while roaches are a concern nationwide, they’re the number one worry in the South, where large and particularly grotesque specimens tend to appear in droves. What’s worse, they carry up to 33 kinds of bacteria and can trigger asthma attacks in children. They prefer warm, moist environments with available food sources, so pay special attention to kitchens and bathrooms (especially under appliances and sinks.)
To learn more about the survey or to get more tips for pest prevention, visit arrowexterminators.com.
Save the Date
The American Cancer Society’s Crystal Ball will be held March 10 at the Rivermill Event Centre. The honoree will be Rick McKnight. For ticket information or for other details, visit www.acscrystalball.org
Blood Shortage
The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors to help tackle a winter blood shortage. Severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations already this year, with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This is in addition to seasonal illness, such as the flu, and hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December. Donations are needed right now. There are a number of sites around town hosting a blood drive. For a listing visit redcross.org. The Columbus Blood Donation Center is located at 7490 Veterans Parkway.
Health Fair
Amerigroup, Columbus Regional Health and Rigdon Road Elementary will host a Health Fair 9 a.m.-noon, January 20. Free health screenings and information will be provided. The public is invited. The event will be held at Rigdon Road Elementary School Cafeteria, 1320 Rigdon Rd. For additional information, visit www.myamerigroup.com/GA.
Flea Market Fundraiser
The Columbus Community Center will host an indoors flea market fundraiser 7 a.m.-noon, January 20. Vendor tables are a $35 donation. All proceeds benefit the Columbus Community Center to help provide after school programming and educational assistance. The market will be held at 3952 Steam Mill Road.
Comments