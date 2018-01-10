Around Town:

Grease Recycling and Pharmaceutical Disposal Event
Bring your old medications and used cooking grease to the Columbus Public Library 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. If you can’t make it then, you can drop off your used cooking grease at one of the 8 stationary collection sites throughout the city:
▪ John Rigdon Park, 6800 Psalmond Rd.
▪ Corner of Buena Vista Rd. and Higgs Drive
▪ Corner of Lindsay Drive and Glenwood Drive
▪ Corner of 45th St. and 2nd Ave.
▪ South Commons CSO (Lumpkin Blvd., behind the Civic Center)
▪ Frank Chester Park, 1441 Benning Road.
▪ 1335 Alexander St. (past the entrance to CWW Service Center on the right)
▪ 3001 South Lumpkin Rd. (through the South Columbus Water Resources Facility main gate)
For a map of locations or for more information, go to cwwga.org.
Astronomy Night
Providence Canyon State Park invites the public to the first Astronomy Night of the year this Saturday. Learn about the night sky and view stars and planets through telescopes. Seating will be provided, but feel free to bring your own chairs for more comfort. There is no fee to attend but there is a $5 parking fee. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Providence Canyon is located at 8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin, Ga. Get more information by calling 229-838-4706.
Character Breakfast
Buy tickets now for the 2018 Character Breakfast hosted by the Junior League of Columbus, Saturday, January 27. Come and meet some of your favorite princesses and super heroes while enjoying a delicious breakfast. There will be two seatings - 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Adults/$30; children/$18 and can be purchased online at https://www.jlcolumbus.com/?nd=store. No physical tickets will be mailed. St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th St.
Living History Training Breakfast
The National Civil War Naval Museum is seeking a few energetic and dependable living history interpreters who have an interest in the Museum’s collection, preservation or presentation of material culture, historical reenacting, traditional skills and historical processes. Living history is an educational medium that incorporates historical tools, activities and dress into an interactive presentation that seeks to give observers and participants a sense of stepping back in time. A series of Free Living History Workshops will be held in preparation for RiverBlast! (March 23-25). Those interested must attend at least 4 of the 6 training sessions to join the crew: 10 a.m.-noon daily, Jan. 13, 27, Feb. 10, 24, March 3, 17. Visit www.portcolumbus.org to get further details.
Legal Issues in Writing
You’ve written the perfect manuscript, but have you thought through your legal rights and liability? What about copyright? How safe is your work? Can you use trademarked names? What’s an ISBN? When do you need it? Why did Create Space issue you a second one? What’s in the publishing contract? Are you about to be taken? Attorney Anderson Harp, a prolific local author, will answer these questions and more. Sponsored by the Chattahoochee Valley Writers, Inc. Cost is $30 and will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Botanical Garden, 3603 Weems Rd. For more detail, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legal-issues
