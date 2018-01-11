More Videos

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 0:33

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

Pause
What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

The Springer Opera House awarded major grant 3:11

The Springer Opera House awarded major grant

Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches 2:27

Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes 1:10

Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

  • Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis

    Volunteers from Trees Columbus, Keep Columbus Beautiful, the Columbus Food Oasis, and MercyMed of Columbus joined forces Wednesday afternoon at a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. service day project at MercyMed of Columbus. The Volunteers planted fruit trees in the MercyMed community orchard and did additional community garden maintenance.

Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis

Volunteers from Trees Columbus, Keep Columbus Beautiful, the Columbus Food Oasis, and MercyMed of Columbus joined forces Wednesday afternoon at a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. service day project at MercyMed of Columbus. The Volunteers planted fruit trees in the MercyMed community orchard and did additional community garden maintenance.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Crime

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

Local

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Local

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures.

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

Local

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

Local

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

The Ledger-Enquirer was among the McClatchy newsrooms that launched a drone program in 2017. Each newsroom has one or more FAA certified remote pilots to fly the drone. In our case it's a DJI Phantom 4. Here's a short video of the soccer facility at the Smiths Station Sports Complex. If you have an idea for a drone video contact Mike Haskey at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com.

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

Local

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."

Pop-up store brings clothes, dignity, hope to Columbus street corner

Local

Pop-up store brings clothes, dignity, hope to Columbus street corner

The Street Store popped up during a recent stretch of cold weather at the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue in dowtown Columbus. It was Columbus' fourth annual Street Store, a pop-up store offering homeless and those in need to get new and gently-used clothing at no charge. Organizers encouraged people to bring their donations and either hang them up on racks or display on tables. Volunteers assisted people in finding clothing items, and provided free coffee and chicken biscuits. The event was hosted by Sara Shirazi, Christian Fontanez, and Bria Pugh. You can learn more in this short video.

Thirty Years and Counting: Law enforcement officers keep alive retired judge's "teddy bear" holiday tradition

Local

Thirty Years and Counting: Law enforcement officers keep alive retired judge's "teddy bear" holiday tradition

Area law enforcement officers delivered stuffed animals to sick children Wednesday morning in Columbus and Phenix City. Former Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski has hosted this event for more than 30 years as a way to cheer up children at area hospitals. Members of the Columbus State University Police Department,Georgia State Patrol, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office made the first stop of the morning at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and gifts to sick children. The group was also scheduled to visit St. Francis Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House and a hospital in Phenix City.