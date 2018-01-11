Columbus gears up for MLK holiday. Here’s a list of events.

Ruthie Foster, an award-winning musical performer known for her eclectic repertoire, will return to Columbus in celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday.
Foster will be the special guest at “The Dreams Lives Columbus” event presented by the Mayor's Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity. She will be fresh from production of “Joy Comes Back,” her new release that has been described as “some blues, some folk, some soul, some rock, and some gospel.”
The event will start with a Unity Processional, noon, at the Liberty Theatre, 813 Eighth Avenue.
The celebration will include a 9:30 a.m. MLK Fun Run, 10 a.m. MLK 10K and 10:30 a.m. MLK 5K, organized by the Courier Eco-Latino newspaper and the Big Dog Running company.
Foster performed at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in 2006 and “left a very appreciative audience awestruck,” according information on the city’s website.
“Ruthie stands alone in what she delivers, having honed her unique style while shunning the opportunity to be shaped and melded into a ‘pop star’ at the risk of giving up her authenticity,” it read. “Ruthie Foster is described by Rolling Stone as ‘pure magic to watch and hear.’”
Foster has won seven Blues Music Awards, three Austin Music Awards, the Grand Prix du Disque from the Academie Charles-Cros in France, and a Living Blues Critics’ Award for Female Blues Artist of the Year.
Looking for more MLK events to attend, here are a few to consider:
The 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast hosted by the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will be held Monday, January 15 at 7:06am at the Trade Center. The speaker will be the Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, senior pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. For ticket information, call 706-324-7071.
Turnaround Columbus will honor Martin Luther King, Jr. as part of the National Day of Service on Monday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., by cleaning up the 5.2-mile Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Learning Trail. Meeting Location #1 is the Muscogee County School District Building, 2960 Macon Road. Location #2 is A. J. McClung YMCA, 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Metropolitan Baptist Church will present “Unite the Dream” Monday, from noon to 2 p.m. 1633 Fifth Avenue. The speaker will be State Rep. Carolyn Hugley.
Fruit of the Holy Spirit Ministries and SAVE will hold a “Unity to Stop the Violence” march in the East Wynnton neighborhood. The march will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, 2824 Eighth Street. Activities will include a mock Olympics at Carver High School, a meal and a creative night of talent for all ages. The organization will be selling $10 T-shirts to raise money for more anti-violence events. The organization needs water for walkers and runners. Participants are also encouraged to bring potluck dishes for the meal. For more information, call Gail Thompkins at 706-325-7807.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
