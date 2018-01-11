Tony Adams Ledger-Enquirer
Winn-Dixie ice cream products recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 11, 2018 09:08 AM

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn Dixie grocery stores, has issued a voluntary recall of multiple Winn-Dixie and Southern Home brand ice cream products of concerns the sweet treats may be contaminated with the listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The products are:

  • The Southern Home Orange Cream Bar (a 12-count package with the code 6078801142)

  • The Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar (a 12-count package with the code 60788001147)

  • Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars (a 12-count package with the code 2114011745).

The Southern Home products were sold in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The Winn-Dixie products were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The products should immediately be thrown away or returned to any Southeastern Grocers store for a full refund, the company said.

Consuming food contaminated with the listeria bacterium can lead to a rare but serious infection call listeriosis.

It can cause fever and diarrhea and is especially dangerous in older people or those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant woman also face a greater risk of serious complications, including stillbirth and miscarriage, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Customers with questions about the recalled products can contact (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

