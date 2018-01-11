Winn-Dixie ice cream products recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn Dixie grocery stores, has issued a voluntary recall of multiple Winn-Dixie and Southern Home brand ice cream products of concerns the sweet treats may be contaminated with the listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
The products are:
- The Southern Home Orange Cream Bar (a 12-count package with the code 6078801142)
- The Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar (a 12-count package with the code 60788001147)
- Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars (a 12-count package with the code 2114011745).
The Southern Home products were sold in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The Winn-Dixie products were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The products should immediately be thrown away or returned to any Southeastern Grocers store for a full refund, the company said.
Consuming food contaminated with the listeria bacterium can lead to a rare but serious infection call listeriosis.
It can cause fever and diarrhea and is especially dangerous in older people or those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant woman also face a greater risk of serious complications, including stillbirth and miscarriage, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Customers with questions about the recalled products can contact (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.
