From left to right: Mary Alice West, Georgia Lottery district manager Jeff Smith and winner Willie West Jr.
Local

Chattahoochee Valley man goes from picking pecans to multimillionaire

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

January 11, 2018 01:29 PM

A Cuthbert, Ga,, man was picking pecans one minute, then the next he was a multimillionaire.

Willie West Jr. recently collected on a winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million, according to a news release from the Georgia Lottery Corp on Thursday. The winning ticket was from the Dec. 27 drawing and was purchased at the One Stop Food Store in Cuthbert, a southwest Georgia community of 3,600 people.

West, 64, was picking pecans when he discovered there was a winning ticket that had been purchased in Cuthbert..

“My daughter called and told me to check my numbers,” the 64-year-old said. “Then my wife came outside and told me the winner was here in Cuthbert.”

He checked the ticket and realized he was the lucky man.

“The first thing I did was put my ticket in a safe place,” he said.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27 drawing were: 3-9-16-56-60 and the Powerball was 3. West matched the first five numbers using the Quik Pik feature and doubled his prize with Power Play.

The American Proteins employee said that he plans to use his winnings to retire.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

  Comments  

