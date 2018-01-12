More Videos

  • Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat

    Columbus Regional Hospital hosted Thursday a decontamination training exercise for "first receivers" who would be the first to encounter patients arriving at the hospital because of a hazmat emergency. As part of their training,they were trained on putting on and taking off personal protective equipment and practiced building,using and taking apart the deluge system used to wash off contaminated patients before they enter the emergency room. Clinical and non-clinical staff from Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center participated.

Columbus Regional Hospital hosted Thursday a decontamination training exercise for "first receivers" who would be the first to encounter patients arriving at the hospital because of a hazmat emergency. As part of their training,they were trained on putting on and taking off personal protective equipment and practiced building,using and taking apart the deluge system used to wash off contaminated patients before they enter the emergency room. Clinical and non-clinical staff from Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center participated.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.

Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures.

A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.

The Ledger-Enquirer was among the McClatchy newsrooms that launched a drone program in 2017. Each newsroom has one or more FAA certified remote pilots to fly the drone. In our case it's a DJI Phantom 4. Here's a short video of the soccer facility at the Smiths Station Sports Complex. If you have an idea for a drone video contact Mike Haskey at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com.

The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."

The Street Store popped up during a recent stretch of cold weather at the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue in dowtown Columbus. It was Columbus' fourth annual Street Store, a pop-up store offering homeless and those in need to get new and gently-used clothing at no charge. Organizers encouraged people to bring their donations and either hang them up on racks or display on tables. Volunteers assisted people in finding clothing items, and provided free coffee and chicken biscuits. The event was hosted by Sara Shirazi, Christian Fontanez, and Bria Pugh. You can learn more in this short video.

Area law enforcement officers delivered stuffed animals to sick children Wednesday morning in Columbus and Phenix City. Former Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski has hosted this event for more than 30 years as a way to cheer up children at area hospitals. Members of the Columbus State University Police Department,Georgia State Patrol, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office made the first stop of the morning at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and gifts to sick children. The group was also scheduled to visit St. Francis Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House and a hospital in Phenix City.