Subfreezing temps to return this weekend, bringing some rain and storms

The last few days have been a relief. These warm, often sunny afternoons and wet, temperate mornings came after more than a week of ice-cold temperatures.
Our grace period appears to be ending, however. The National Weather Service is predicting a major cold front to roar back into town over the weekend, sending temperatures plunging back to the the mid-to-high 20s at night and the upper 40s during the day.
The worst of it should be Saturday and Sunday, where we're expected to see lows of 25 and 27 degrees, respectively. After that, it should get a smidge warmer - but we'll still be below freezing at the low.
The National Weather Service is predicting showers and storms today until 4 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour, bringing between a quarter to a half-inch of rain.
"A few of these storms could be strong to locally severe with potentially damaging winds the main concern at this time. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out for Central Georgia through early evening," the NWS wrote in its hazardous weather outlook.
That'll be it for the storms and rain though. After tonight, we should see partly cloudy and sunny weather at least until Tuesday. After that, the NWS had a tougher time predicting with accuracy, though a forecaster did write that "the cold air behind this system looks every bit impressive if not more than the previous arctic airmasses this winter."
Some areas near Rome and Blairsville in north Georgia could also expect a few snow flurries. Don't expect anything like that in the Valley, though the NWS is advising that black ice on the roads will be a concern across central Georgia.
