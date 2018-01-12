More Videos

  Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute.

    How was your morning commute? If it was anything like mine from Columbus' Jordan-Johnson neighborhood to downtown Columbus, it was rainy and slick. My morning drive is pretty quick, but I decided to shorten it to less than twenty five seconds. No, not through speeding....through time-lapse photography.

How was your morning commute? If it was anything like mine from Columbus' Jordan-Johnson neighborhood to downtown Columbus, it was rainy and slick. My morning drive is pretty quick, but I decided to shorten it to less than twenty five seconds. No, not through speeding....through time-lapse photography. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
How was your morning commute? If it was anything like mine from Columbus' Jordan-Johnson neighborhood to downtown Columbus, it was rainy and slick. My morning drive is pretty quick, but I decided to shorten it to less than twenty five seconds. No, not through speeding....through time-lapse photography. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Subfreezing temps to return this weekend, bringing some rain and storms

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 12, 2018 10:58 AM

The last few days have been a relief. These warm, often sunny afternoons and wet, temperate mornings came after more than a week of ice-cold temperatures.

Our grace period appears to be ending, however. The National Weather Service is predicting a major cold front to roar back into town over the weekend, sending temperatures plunging back to the the mid-to-high 20s at night and the upper 40s during the day.

The worst of it should be Saturday and Sunday, where we're expected to see lows of 25 and 27 degrees, respectively. After that, it should get a smidge warmer - but we'll still be below freezing at the low.

nws map.JPG
A few days of warm temperatures will turn frigid in Columbus as a cold front moves over the region, subfreezing temps.
NWS Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

The National Weather Service is predicting showers and storms today until 4 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour, bringing between a quarter to a half-inch of rain.

"A few of these storms could be strong to locally severe with potentially damaging winds the main concern at this time. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out for Central Georgia through early evening," the NWS wrote in its hazardous weather outlook.

That'll be it for the storms and rain though. After tonight, we should see partly cloudy and sunny weather at least until Tuesday. After that, the NWS had a tougher time predicting with accuracy, though a forecaster did write that "the cold air behind this system looks every bit impressive if not more than the previous arctic airmasses this winter."

Some areas near Rome and Blairsville in north Georgia could also expect a few snow flurries. Don't expect anything like that in the Valley, though the NWS is advising that black ice on the roads will be a concern across central Georgia.

