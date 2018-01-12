Subfreezing temps to return this weekend, bringing some rain and storms

More Videos 1:15 Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat Pause 1:23 The Dream Lives: Scenes from the Unity Procession and Commemoration 1:10 Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 0:33 Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute. 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute. How was your morning commute? If it was anything like mine from Columbus' Jordan-Johnson neighborhood to downtown Columbus, it was rainy and slick. My morning drive is pretty quick, but I decided to shorten it to less than twenty five seconds. No, not through speeding....through time-lapse photography. How was your morning commute? If it was anything like mine from Columbus' Jordan-Johnson neighborhood to downtown Columbus, it was rainy and slick. My morning drive is pretty quick, but I decided to shorten it to less than twenty five seconds. No, not through speeding....through time-lapse photography. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

How was your morning commute? If it was anything like mine from Columbus' Jordan-Johnson neighborhood to downtown Columbus, it was rainy and slick. My morning drive is pretty quick, but I decided to shorten it to less than twenty five seconds. No, not through speeding....through time-lapse photography. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer