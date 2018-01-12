Civil rights icon, former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young to highlight Auburn MLK event

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat

Columbus Regional Hospital hosted Thursday a decontamination training exercise for "first receivers" who would be the first to encounter patients arriving at the hospital because of a hazmat emergency. As part of their training,they were trained on putting on and taking off personal protective equipment and practiced building,using and taking apart the deluge system used to wash off contaminated patients before they enter the emergency room. Clinical and non-clinical staff from Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center participated.