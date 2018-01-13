How does law enforcement in Georgia and Alabama deal with ‘road rage’?

More Videos 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident Pause 2:14 The Dream Lives for the next generation 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's rude behavior, or worse. They're from the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division's Fact Sheet #036. Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's rude behavior, or worse. They're from the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division's Fact Sheet #036. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

